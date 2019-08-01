  • Dave Williams

This is for all the 'Stranger Things' fans who love Chief Hopper!

In other news

Black Moon Tonight

Tonight, at 10:12 p.m. CDT, we (in the Western Hemisphere) will experience a second New Moon for the month—the first was on July 2nd—and some refer to this second occurrence as a “Black Moon.” Every month we usually experience a single New Moon and a single Full Moon. But sometimes we get mo…

Shannen Doherty Will Return to ‘90210’

Shannen Doherty has decided to return to 90210 to pay tribute to her late castmate Luke Perry. Although she was initially reluctant to step back into the shoes of Brenda Walsh on BH90210, a reboot of the Nineties teen soap opera Beverly Hills, 90210, the actress came around to the idea after…

Skipped Breakfast Pays Off

An overcrowded restaurant turned out to be lucky for a Kansas couple when they ended up skipping breakfast and winning $25,000.

Let's Talk With Our Girls

Amid a nationwide rise in cyberbullying, Girls are reporting three times as much harassment online as boys, new data shows.