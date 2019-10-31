  • Dave Williams

Enjoy some funny Halloween news bloopers of all time that will make you laugh!

In other news

Phone Time Could be Exercise Time

People like to use the excuse that they don't time to exercise, but a new study proves the opposite: you are more than likely wasting workout time by staring at your smartphone.

John Fogerty Doing Good

Show of hands, how many people remember the Woodstock 50th anniversary show that never happened because it fell apart? Well, at least there is one good thing that came from it.

Fallon vs Emma Thompson

So Jimmy Fallon battled his Tonight Show guest Emma Thompson in a segment called “Random Instrument Challenge.” In the challenge, Fallon and Thompson took turns selecting a number from the game board and then attempted to play a basic song on an instrument for the Roots to guess.

New Christmas Cereal

Well we are less than 2 months away from the appearance of the ol' elf on your shelf. But if his/her presence doesn't fully fill your elf and/or shelf needs this Christmas I have some great news, the brand is expanding.

Favorite Halloween Candy by State

With Halloween approaching later in the week, CandyStore.com just released its annual study on the most popular Halloween candy in every state . . . and the results REALLY may surprise you.