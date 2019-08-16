It must have been once heck of a party, I mean a goat jumped out of a 4th floor window!
Dave's Video of the Day: Free Fallin'
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
It must have been once heck of a party, I mean a goat jumped out of a 4th floor window!
A 22-year-old man pushed a brand-new BMW into a river because he didn't like the car he received as a birthday gift.
A new survey asked 2,000 Americans to name their favorite breakfast foods. And I really THOUGHT bacon would either be #1 or #2.
On Sunday morning, people living in Henrico, Virginia, discovered old TV sets on their front porches. Almost 60 homes got the vintage TVs, according to ABC News.
In a move that will stun those living the carb-free Keto lifestyle, Olive Garden is giving some lucky linguini lovers the chance to win a Lifetime Pasta Pass.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which will premiere on Netflix August 30th, takes place years before the events of Jim Henson’s original 1982 film.