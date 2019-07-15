  • Dave Williams

This dog has no fear whatsoever!

Pottery Barn Honoring 'Friends'

Friends had a whole episode revolving around Pottery Barn – “The One with the Apothecary Table” – so in honor of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary, the furniture store is releasing an entire Friends-inspired collection.

Tie-Dye Frappe

Starbucks is finally selling its new Tie-Dye Frappuccino after photos leaked last month. 

Feel Good Friday: Awesome

An autistic student graduated high school in New York last month.  Now a video of him getting his diploma is going viral, because the crowd gave him a SILENT ovation.

Grandparents Change How They Spoil

Candy and caffeine past your bedtime are apparently so 2004. A new study says grandparents now spoil their grandchildren with extra time on a phone, tablet or computer. 