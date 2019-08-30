And THIS is why I keep my feet firmly planted on the ground!!
Dave's Video of the Day: Earth is Good
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Well some drunk guy was at a train station in Sydney, Australia the other night, and was feeling sick. So he walked to the edge of the platform and started ralphing right onto the tracks. And he didn't realize a TRAIN was coming.
