  • Dave Williams

Occurred on August 16, 2019 / Mount Brento, Italy

And THIS is why I keep my feet firmly planted on the ground!!

Feel Good Friday: Good Samaritan

Well some drunk guy was at a train station in Sydney, Australia the other night, and was feeling sick. So he walked to the edge of the platform and started ralphing right onto the tracks. And he didn't realize a TRAIN was coming.

Shawn Mendes Launches Foundation

Shawn Mendes has announced the formation of the Shawn Mendes Foundation, which seeks to encourage and support fans’ causes to help bring about positive change. Children’s healthcare, sustainability, mental health and wellness, human rights, anti-bullying and education are among the foundatio…

Egg Substitues

So, you just found out you have an egg intolerance and you have to give up eggs. Or perhaps you’ve decided to try a vegan diet. Maybe you’ve simply run out of eggs in the middle of baking your award-winning brownies and you can’t run to the store. Can it be done?

Go Team Go!

Aside from screaming themselves hoarse while watching TV, sports fans arguably don't do anything to help "their" team win that big game -- but scientists say they still enjoy a huge self-esteem boost for days after.

A Little Too Uptight

Better late than never? New Hampshire's Department of Motor Vehicles demanded a woman turn in her vanity plate because it was deemed obscene. One problem: she's been driving around with that plate for the past 15 years.

**Online Extra - Liam Gallagher has a new Video

Nostalgia is at the center of Liam Gallagher’s new video for his single “One of Us.” The concept for the black and white clip was written by Stephen Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, while the show’s season five director Anthony Byrne stepped into the director’s chair.