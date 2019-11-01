Dave's Video of the Day: Dancing Priest

  • Dave Williams

Cardinal Gibbons High School’s very own dance and cheer teams put on quite a show at the 2019 homecoming pep rally with a Disney-themed dance with special guest, Father Rivera!

Cardinal Gibbons High School’s very own dance and cheer teams put on quite a show at the 2019 homecoming pep rally with a Disney-themed dance with special guest, Father Rivera!

Mt. Dew Voo Dew

I totally understand why the people at Mountain Dew revealed this now. But it's also the one week of the year when this flavor is available everywhere for free.

Corden's Late Late Show Fight Club

The movie Fight Club is one that Edward Norton can’t escape. He stopped by The Late Late Show where he gets roped in to a fight club run by host James Corden, who tries to convince the actor that he’s going to love it.

Phone Time Could be Exercise Time

People like to use the excuse that they don't time to exercise, but a new study proves the opposite: you are more than likely wasting workout time by staring at your smartphone.

John Fogerty Doing Good

Show of hands, how many people remember the Woodstock 50th anniversary show that never happened because it fell apart? Well, at least there is one good thing that came from it.

Fallon vs Emma Thompson

So Jimmy Fallon battled his Tonight Show guest Emma Thompson in a segment called “Random Instrument Challenge.” In the challenge, Fallon and Thompson took turns selecting a number from the game board and then attempted to play a basic song on an instrument for the Roots to guess.