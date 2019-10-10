  • Dave Williams

This video is from a couple of years ago, but it's making the rounds again. 

It's a guy in Scotland bungee jumping while playing the bagpipes. The doppler effect of the bagpipe sound moving away and then coming back up is pretty cool.

