As the saying goes "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. No one is angrier than a woman who has been rejected in love." And this video is proof of that!!
Dave's Video of the Day: Bash Time
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
A newlywed man is recovering in a hospital back here in the States after he fell into a dormant volcano during his honeymoon and had to be rescued by his wife.
As the saying goes "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. No one is angrier than a woman who has been rejected in love." And this video is proof of that!!
A New Jersey pizzeria has re-imagined how to help reunite lost animals with their owners.
How do you spend your lunch break at work . . . you know, assuming you actually take one?
A new survey of 2,000 people says that while Americans are stressed, 62% of them say they feel guilty about taking time for themselves.