A mom posted video of her 10-month-old daughter waking up from a nap. And when the kid realizes she's being filmed she says, "That was awkward."

The success of Scottish director Steven Lewis Simpson's adaptation of the Minnesota Book Award-winning novel, “Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” defies logic — Hollywood logic, that is.

Java junkies, drink up! Yet another reason to drink coffee comes via a study conducted by University of Nottingham researchers: coffee helps burn calories in a specific way.

Joker topped the weekend box office for the second week in a row, despite competition from three newcomers. The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman villain, delivered an estimated $55 million in its second week of release, making it the largest October second weekend ever, b…

I'm not sure it's a good marketing strategy if the best word to describe your big Christmas product is "confusing" . . . but then again, here I am talking about it, so who knows?