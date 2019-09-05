  • Dave Williams

A Youtuber named Monster Mike wrestled with a huge grouper. Did he win? Watch the video and see!!

In other news

Starbucks' "Cinderella Latte"

Starbucks' "Cinderella Latte"

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has been back at Starbucks for a little over a week now . . . but if you're already bored with it, maybe it's time to switch things up.

Less Pay for More Sleep?

Less Pay for More Sleep?

It's not news that Americans are sleep-deprived -- the recommended eight hours of shut-eye is, for many, a dream.

Best & Worst Cities to Drive In

Best & Worst Cities to Drive In

The average American spends more than 310 hours behind the wheel every year, though where a person happens to live can affect that number -- and their quality of life in the driver's seat.