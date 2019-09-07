  • Dave Williams

A Montana hotel and restaurant called in wildlife authorities for help when a young black bear wandered into the building and took a rest in the bathroom.

In other news

So Many Ribs

So tomorrow Sacred Heart Parish is having their Festival and Ribfest. It runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2300 Madison Avenue. 

Top Cleaning Songs

While some whistle while they work, many people use music to distract them from undesirable tasks -- and apparently, "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars is the tune of choice for cleaning.

Starbucks' "Cinderella Latte"

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has been back at Starbucks for a little over a week now . . . but if you're already bored with it, maybe it's time to switch things up.