Crime Fighting Toilets

A city in Washington is spending $115,000 to help flush out crime in its park. The money is going toward new, high-tech toilets.
The crime-fighting can is nicknamed the Portland Loo, after the city where it was first installed. Features include the ability for someone outside the bathroom to see if more than one person is inside. The commode also comes with a solar-powered light, which allows a person to identify that the toilet is occupied in the dark.
"We wanted to find something that was hard to vandalize, easier to maintain and these Portland Loos are able to do that," communications program manager Eric Bratton told KIRO-TV in Seattle. "They don’t have a lot of moving parts."
Officials are hoping the new loos will help curb drug use and vandalism.