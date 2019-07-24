Toilet
KIRO-TV

A city in Washington is spending $115,000 to help flush out crime in its park. The money is going toward new, high-tech toilets.

The crime-fighting can is nicknamed the Portland Loo, after the city where it was first installed. Features include the ability for someone outside the bathroom to see if more than one person is inside. The commode also comes with a solar-powered light, which allows a person to identify that the toilet is occupied in the dark. 

"We wanted to find something that was hard to vandalize, easier to maintain and these Portland Loos are able to do that," communications program manager Eric Bratton told KIRO-TV in Seattle. "They don’t have a lot of moving parts."

Officials are hoping the new loos will help curb drug use and vandalism.

Tags

In other news

Crime Fighting Toilets

Crime Fighting Toilets

A city in Washington is spending $115,000 to help flush out crime in its park. The money is going toward new, high-tech toilets.

Zombie Eaters

Zombie Eaters

While it might not be brains you're scarfing down, a new survey says you're likely among the 88% of Americans who admit to being "zombie eaters."

Original Madonna Demos

Original Madonna Demos

Over 70 items of Madonna memorabilia are currently up for auction, including costumes, demo cassette tapes and, most famously, a handwritten apology letter from Tupac Shakur that was sent to Madge a year before his death.

Leave No Regrets

Leave No Regrets

You only live once, as the saying goes -- and a new poll suggests there's something to that. Four in ten people in a survey of 2,000 British adults say they regret their life choices.

Mom Was Right....Again

Mom Was Right....Again

For most new parents, getting their kids into a bath isn't just about washing off the accumulated gunk of a busy day: It's a key part of their child's sleep routine.