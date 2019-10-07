Christmas Decorating

Christmas commercials have already started airing, and chances are you're already seeing Christmas-themed displays at some stores...So how early is TOO early to start getting ready for the holidays?
According to a poll of 2,000 Americans commissioned by photo site Minted.com, 43% say putting up their decorations before November 1 is perfectly fine.
In fact, three in 10 people said they don't mind seeing those decorations pop up after Halloween.
Nearly half of all respondents revealed that seeing holiday decorations in shops marked the official start to the holiday season. So take that, Scrooges.
And while local news loves covering feverish "last-minute shopping" stories, more than half -- 57% -- say they've already started their holiday shopping at that point.
Eight in 10 start preparing for the holidays even before the leaves change, the poll noted -- which means these holiday preppers were already shopping between New Year's and Labor Day!
What's not surprising, though, is that 21% of the male respondents wait until December to start their shopping, compared to 14% of women.