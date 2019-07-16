  • Dave Williams

Video from The Chocolate Fetish website Chocolate Dictionary: "Snap". Copyright - The Chocolate Fetish 2013 chocolatefetish.com; video by acmephotography.com; narration by Peter Base.

Apparently we've all been eating chocolate wrong our whole lives. 

According to experts, here are 4 ways to make it taste even better . . .

 1. Stop chewing it so much. You'll taste it more if you press it up on the roof of your mouth, and let it dissolve by sucking on it.

 2. Stop eating it in huge chunks. Breaking it up into smaller pieces releases the aromas. So you taste it more, especially if it's good chocolate. Rubbing it with your thumb also helps, but sounds kinda messy.

 3. Smell it before you eat it. Just like wine, experts say you should smell your chocolate before you pop it in your mouth. It primes your taste buds, so you get more of the flavor.

 4. Stop washing it down so fast. The taste of chocolate lasts a fairly long time if you let it linger. So you keep getting the flavor without eating more, which also saves calories.

(Delish / Chocolate Fetish)

