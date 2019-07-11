Tired of working for a living? Looking for someone to take care of you instead, in style? Pack your bags for the Windy City.
A dating website with over 20 million members says Chicago's the place to be if you're looking for a sugar daddy."
Seeking Arrangement, which says it operates in over 139 countries, is the self-proclaimed "leading Sugar Daddy dating site." According to recent data from the website, Chicago leads the nation in resident sugar daddies -- that is, a man willing to pay for the companionship of a partner.
Never fear -- the website also uses the term 'sugar mama' for the female equivalent, and 'sugar babies' as those who prefers a financially or socially successful partner.
"It allows people to immediately define what they need and want in a relationship," Seeking Arrangement explains on its website. "Our profiles allow members to effortlessly state their expectations."
So, why the Windy City? LoopNorth.com speculates it could be because Chicago's home to 33 of the country's biggest companies, including Walgreens, McDonald's and Boeing. The study specifically notes that neighborhoods in Chicago's North Side are populated with the most sugar daddies.
New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Phoenix are other heavily-populated sugar daddy cities.