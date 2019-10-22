Celebrate All Year Long

  • Dave Williams

If you like to celebrate all through the year then YouTube and Food Network star Hannah Hart has the perfect book for you. It's called My Drunk Kitchen Holidays! This book is a combination of a cookbook, self-help book and inspirational memoir -- with a side of comedy.

If you checked out her previous book, it's similar to that one. The book goes through the year month by month and she gives suggestions on how to celebrate every holiday, from major ones like Thanksgiving, to minor ones like Ravioli Day and Video Games Day.

And while there are recipes in the book, Hannah says they're not entirely serious. So be on the lookout for this one, may make a fun gift.

Stop Raking Leaves

There are some people that actually enjoy raking leaves. Of course kids like to jump in the piles, and that's fine, I know I did as a kid too. 

Alicia Keys Stopped by Kimmel

Alicia Keys hit the stage at Barclays Center in New York City so she could perform her song “Show Me Love” for Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Brooklyn special.

Parking Tickets = Food?

So is it fair to say the majority of us hate parking tickets? Well one city might have found an interesting way to deal with that little paper you get under your windshield wiper.

Sexy Chicken Sandwich?

What in the world is going? I mean if something becomes a big enough trend, there will be a company is going to find a way to turn it into a sexy Halloween costume.