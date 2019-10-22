Celebrate All Year Long

If you like to celebrate all through the year then YouTube and Food Network star Hannah Hart has the perfect book for you. It's called My Drunk Kitchen Holidays! This book is a combination of a cookbook, self-help book and inspirational memoir -- with a side of comedy.
If you checked out her previous book, it's similar to that one. The book goes through the year month by month and she gives suggestions on how to celebrate every holiday, from major ones like Thanksgiving, to minor ones like Ravioli Day and Video Games Day.
And while there are recipes in the book, Hannah says they're not entirely serious. So be on the lookout for this one, may make a fun gift.