  • Dave Williams

Cats have a magical aura about them don't they?

Not only do cats protect our homes from mice, they also ward off evil spirits and block out negative energies. Cats are also known for being able to sense negative energies and being able to correct them. Most people seem to feel a sense of peace when a happy cat is around.

Cats are aware of our auras and can sense when our energies are shifting. They can enter our auras and correct them. They are also good for knowing our moods and health.

Learn more: https://awarenessact.com/cats-protect-you-and-your-home-from-ghosts-and-evil-spirits/?fbclid=IwAR0NrKgcP-rDfts25K7mA3Et0fOb39Swxggo1_afqO3eMv4ybr9qUe67YP0

Dave's Video of the Day: Dissed!!!

A dad captured his son Alex on video trying to express his frustration that his mom didn't kiss him goodbye before leaving for work! She lost some MAJOR mommy points there!

*Online Extra - Lady Gaga Takes A Stand

Lady Gaga's 2013 album "Artpop" has a very noticeable stain on it.  And that stain's name is R. Kelly. But the stain is about to be ERASED.  At least to the extent that it CAN be erased.

“Neither Wolf Nor Dog” Coming to NAC

The success of Scottish director Steven Lewis Simpson's adaptation of the Minnesota Book Award-winning novel, “Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” defies logic — Hollywood logic, that is.