Cats have a magical aura about them don't they?
Not only do cats protect our homes from mice, they also ward off evil spirits and block out negative energies. Cats are also known for being able to sense negative energies and being able to correct them. Most people seem to feel a sense of peace when a happy cat is around.
Cats are aware of our auras and can sense when our energies are shifting. They can enter our auras and correct them. They are also good for knowing our moods and health.
Learn more: https://awarenessact.com/cats-protect-you-and-your-home-from-ghosts-and-evil-spirits/?fbclid=IwAR0NrKgcP-rDfts25K7mA3Et0fOb39Swxggo1_afqO3eMv4ybr9qUe67YP0