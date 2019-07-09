Carly Rae Jepsen Gets Intimate

Carly Rae Jepsen - Too Much. An exclusive live performance for Vevo.

Carly Rae Jepsen gave an intimate performance of her Dedicated single “Too Much” for Vevo. The singer-songwriter released Dedicated in May and is currently touring North America in support of the album.

Dedicated is Jepsen’s fourth album and follows her acclaimed 2015 LP Emotion. She kicked off the tour in Anaheim, CA on June 27. The trek will wrap back in California this August with two shows at Los Angeles venue the Wiltern.

As revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone, Jepsen had written over 200 tracks for the album in the years since releasing Emotion.

(Rolling Stone)

