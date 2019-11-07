Did you know that November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month?
I've got another positive story for you. Avi Gupta, a teen Jeopardy! champ who ended up taking home $100,000 over the summer, decided to donate a part of his earnings to cancer research in honor of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who revealed his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis back in March.
Avi made this wonderful gesture and shared it in a video posted to Twitter that he donated more than $10,000 for pancreatic cancer studies at the Knight Cancer Institute in Oregon. The money will also go towards promoting early detection of pancreatic cancer -- something Trebek himself advocated for since his diagnosis.
November 21 has been designated as World Pancreatic Cancer Day.