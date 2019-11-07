  • Dave Williams

Did you know that November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month?

I've got another positive story for you. Avi Gupta, a teen Jeopardy! champ who ended up taking home $100,000 over the summer, decided to donate a part of his earnings to cancer research in honor of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who revealed his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis back in March.

Avi made this wonderful gesture and shared it in a video posted to Twitter that he donated more than $10,000 for pancreatic cancer studies at the Knight Cancer Institute in Oregon. The money will also go towards promoting early detection of pancreatic cancer -- something Trebek himself advocated for since his diagnosis.

November 21 has been designated as World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Tags

In other news

Feel Good Friday: Awesome Boss

Feel Good Friday: Awesome Boss

In San Antonio, Texas there is an auto mechanic named Albert Brigas. He's worked as a mechanic most all of his life, but he's ready to retire now. The 68-year-old Vietnam Vet just had $5,000 left to go on to pay off his home mortgage. And as soon as that's paid off, he's outta there.

Dave's Video of the Day: Optical Illusion Chair

Dave's Video of the Day: Optical Illusion Chair

Here's a 15-second video of a really good optical illusion.  It's a guy placing an armchair on a sidewalk. The chair looks like it's made of wood or metal.  And when he tries to sit down he lands on one of the arms. 

Delicious Wrapping Paper

Delicious Wrapping Paper

If you remember that last year Jimmy Dean made us look at wrapping paper in a whole new way . . . remember the SAUSAGE-SCENTED wrapping paper they came up with?

**Online Extra - 'Servant' Trailer

**Online Extra - 'Servant' Trailer

Apple dropped the first official trailer on Wednesday for Servant, a new Apple Original series from Glass, Split and The Sixth Sense filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

They Got It Worked Out

They Got It Worked Out

This is the kind of story I really enjoy sharing. Jayson Gonzalez and Krispy Kreme got things ironed out.