Ice Cold Beer Boy
The Get Market Report

A kid in Brigham City, Utah is gaining a lot of attention thanks to a creative sign he made to help his business.

At just 11 years old, Seth is somewhat of an entrepreneur.

“This is also doing great free advertising,” he said as he held a white sign which reads, "ICE COLD BEER" in bold black lettering.

Seth set up shop on a street corner near a four-way stop in Brigham City. Looking at the traffic flow, you wouldn’t think he would be drawing in the crowds, but he is and it’s all thanks to his ice-cold beer.

Of course, he’s not actually selling beer.

“We have root beer, just root beer, IBC root beer!” he continued to shout as he stood on the street corner with his sign.

“I thought of the hilarious joke!” Seth said. “Ice cold beer, because it’s beer, but some people will find it funny because it’s root beer.”

The savvy sales tactics behind the sign have gotten him a lot of attention.

“We laughed, we laughed about it, it was great!” said Lt. Tony Ferderber with the Brigham City Police Department.

Little Seth said he would love to sell a root beer to Gov. Gary Herbert or President Donald Trump.

Until then, he will continue to set up shop on the corner of 200 East and 500 South in Brigham City from noon to 4 p.m.

