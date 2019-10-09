Blimp Airbnb

If you've ever wanted to ride in the Goodyear Blimp . . . well, you still can't. But this may be the closest you'll ever get.
The Goodyear Blimp is offering OVERNIGHT STAYS on Airbnb. They're only doing it on the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th in Ann Arbor, Michigan . . . in honor of the Michigan-Notre Dame football game on the 26th. Sadly, the blimp is going to stay grounded.
If you're interested, it's only $150-a-night . . . but you'll have to jump on the reservations when they open up next Tuesday.
