Blimp
airbnb.com

If you've ever wanted to ride in the Goodyear Blimp . . . well, you still can't. But this may be the closest you'll ever get.

The Goodyear Blimp is offering OVERNIGHT STAYS on Airbnb. They're only doing it on the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th in Ann Arbor, Michigan . . . in honor of the Michigan-Notre Dame football game on the 26th. Sadly, the blimp is going to stay grounded.

If you're interested, it's only $150-a-night . . . but you'll have to jump on the reservations when they open up next Tuesday. 

(M Live

Tags

In other news

Blimp Airbnb

Blimp Airbnb

If you've ever wanted to ride in the Goodyear Blimp . . . well, you still can't. But this may be the closest you'll ever get.

Coffee Consumption

Coffee Consumption

Have you ever met someone who drinks coffee but only, like, one cup every once in a while? 

How Do You Prepare Your Bacon

How Do You Prepare Your Bacon

An old poll a while back found 70% of the bacon we consume is eaten at breakfast. 11% is eaten at lunch, and 17% at dinner on things like burgers and salads. The remaining 2% is eaten as a snack.

6 Ways To Make Halloween Safe For Pets

6 Ways To Make Halloween Safe For Pets

On Halloween, it may seem like a lot of fun to jump out in a scary costume and shout “boo!” though most of us know who’s underneath it. Pets are different, however, and dressing up beyond recognition can cause a cat to panic and run for cover (or streak out the door) or cause a dog to act ag…

Dave's Video of the Day: Deer Crashes Salon

Dave's Video of the Day: Deer Crashes Salon

Security cam inside a hair salon in Long Island, New York filmed a deer crashing through the front window. It bumped a woman sitting on a couch but bypassed a hairdresser and her client.