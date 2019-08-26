  • Dave Williams

May 6, 2022 is the day we'll see the sequel to Marvel Studios' Black Panther

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Black Panther co-writer/director Ryan Coogler took the stage at Disney's D23 Expo Saturday in Anaheim, California to reveal the news.  Disney later posted the announcement on its official Twitter page.

Based on the Marvel comics superhero, Black Panther starred Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, the most technologically advanced country on the planet thanks to its access to the priceless metal vibranium. Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker also starred.

Boseman, who debuted as the hero in Captain America: Civil War, went on to star as Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, with Nyong'o, Gurira, and Duke.

To date, 2018's Black Panther grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, and became the first superhero film to ever earn a Best Picture Oscar nomination. 

