Black Moon Tonight

Black Moon
Farmers Almanac

Tonight, at 10:12 p.m. CDT, we (in the Western Hemisphere) will experience a second New Moon for the month—the first was on July 2nd—and some refer to this second occurrence as a “Black Moon.” Every month we usually experience a single New Moon and a single Full Moon. But sometimes we get more than one of each.

When we have two full Moons in one month, that second one is referred to as a Blue Moon. And it’s something we can see because, like every full Moon, the side of the Moon facing us is fully illuminated by sunlight.

But in the New Moon phase, the Moon is not visible from our perspective because the portion of the Moon that is actually getting sunlight is the backside of the Moon, the half that we cannot see.

So this second New Moon, no matter what it’s called, will not be visible to us. It’s called a “New Moon” because it marks the new/beginning of the 29.5-day lunar cycle.

Having two New Moons in one month happens roughly once every 32 months.

Incidentally, this New Moon will also be a Supermoon, meaning the Moon will be at its closest to Earth in its monthly orbit;  a distance of 224,074 miles.

So no need to cancel any plans—despite doomsayer predictions, the world is not coming to an end. It’s simply a celestial event where the lunar month and our calendar month overlap to create the occurrence of a second New Moon.

(Farmers Almanac)

