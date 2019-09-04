Best & Worst Cities to Drive In

The average American spends more than 310 hours behind the wheel every year, though where a person happens to live can affect that number -- and their quality of life in the driver's seat.
It can also be expensive: we spend more than $124 billion annually -- or $1,700 per household -- burning gas in traffic alone, according to the analysts at INRIX.
The personal-finance website WalletHub compiled a list of the best and worst cities to drive in for 2019, taking into account factors like hours spent in traffic, to gas prices, to the cost of parking, for 100 of the largest cities in the U.S.
For 2019, Raleigh, North Carolina topped the list -- while Detroit, Michigan ranked dead last.
Here are WalletHub's Top 10 "Best Cities to Drive in" for 2019:
1. Raleigh, NC
2. Orlando, FL
3. Lincoln, NE
4. Tampa, FL
5. Winston-Salem, NC
6. Birmingham, AL
7. Corpus Christi, TX
8. Boise, ID
9. Charlotte, NC
10. Greensboro, NC
...And the 10 worst cities to drive in for 2019, according to WalletHub:
91. Honolulu, HI
92. New York, NY
93. Los Angeles, CA
94. Seattle, WA
95. Washington, DC
96. Newark, NJ
97. San Francisco, CA
98. Philadelphia, PA
99. Oakland, CA
100. Detroit, MI