Basket Building
So if you sat around and thought "Hey I'd really like to stay in a basket shaped luxury hotel" then have I ever got great news for you!

Right now in Ohio there are plans to convert a seven-story, picnic-basket-shaped building -- complete with handles -- into a luxury hotel.

The 1997 building, the former Longaberger Co. headquarters, is in Newark, Ohio. If you aren't familiar with Longaberger they made.....yes, baskets. But they moved their headquarters out of the basket building a few years ago.
 
After being purchased in 2017 a developed plans on having all the renovations done and be ready to open in 2020.

