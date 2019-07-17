  • Dave Williams

So over the past year, several prominent restaurant chains have added plant-based burgers, sausages and ground beef to their menus, embracing a growing consumer demand for vegetarian products that simulate the taste and texture of meat.

But Arby’s is going in the opposite direction. Rather than invest in such alternatives, the chain has unveiled a product designed to poke fun at fans of meatless meat: a carrot made from turkey.

A recent promotional video shows the step-by-step preparation of this “meat vegetable,” which consists of turkey breast wrapped in cheesecloth and coated in a carrot marinade.

 

Tags

In other news

Arby’s Answer to Plant-Based Meat

Arby’s Answer to Plant-Based Meat

So over the past year, several prominent restaurant chains have added plant-based burgers, sausages and ground beef to their menus, embracing a growing consumer demand for vegetarian products that simulate the taste and texture of meat.

How Much Does a First Time Mom Worry

How Much Does a First Time Mom Worry

While anxiety and parenting go hand-in-hand, a new survey shows just how much new moms worry in that critical first year: more than 1,400 hours -- that's more than eight full weeks of worry.

Let The Dragonflies Help

Let The Dragonflies Help

Summer is the time of year relaxing outdoors taking in the fresh air, watching children and pets at play, stargazing, or enjoying cookouts. But these idyllic moments can quickly turn to misery when uninvited biting mosquitoes ruin it all. 

Want to be Happy? DON'T Drink!

Want to be Happy? DON'T Drink!

While most people who partake say having the occasional drink helps their mood, researchers at the University of Hong Kong say foregoing booze altogether actually makes you happier.

Fishless Fish?

Fishless Fish?

You may have heard of the Impossible burger, the plant-based burger substitute designed to not only taste like the real thing, but to even "bleed" like it.  