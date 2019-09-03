  • Dave Williams

After the long Labor Day Weekend not much changed among the top movies.

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross
11Angel has FallenLGF$11,842,000
22Good BoysUni.$9,500,000
35The Lion King (2019)BV$6,762,000
44 Hobbs & ShawUni.$6,380,000
56Ready or NotFoxS$5,876,000
63OvercomerAffirm$5,655,000
78Scary Stories to Tell in the DarkLGF$5,025,000
815Spider-Man: Far from HomeSony$4,300,000
97The Angry Birds Movie 2Sony$4,215,000
1010Once Upon a Time in HollywoodSony$4,145,000

Tags

In other news

Hasbro Needs Your Vote

Hasbro Needs Your Vote

I haven't played the board game Clue in a while, but I'll be DAMNED if anyone puts their filthy hands on my conservatory.

Feel Good Friday: Good Samaritan

Feel Good Friday: Good Samaritan

Well some drunk guy was at a train station in Sydney, Australia the other night, and was feeling sick. So he walked to the edge of the platform and started ralphing right onto the tracks. And he didn't realize a TRAIN was coming.