After the long Labor Day Weekend not much changed among the top movies.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|1
|1
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$11,842,000
|2
|2
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$9,500,000
|3
|5
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$6,762,000
|4
|4
|Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$6,380,000
|5
|6
|Ready or Not
|FoxS
|$5,876,000
|6
|3
|Overcomer
|Affirm
|$5,655,000
|7
|8
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$5,025,000
|8
|15
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|Sony
|$4,300,000
|9
|7
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|Sony
|$4,215,000
|10
|10
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
|Sony
|$4,145,000