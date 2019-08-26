  • Dave Williams

Angel Has Fallen opened ahead of expectations, delivering an estimated $21.25 million.

The third film in the Fallen franchise, starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Nick Nolte, fell just short of matching its predecessor, London Has Fallen's $21.6 million. Despite posting the lowest opening weekend of the series, it's the first to debut at number one.

 Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1NAngel has FallenLGF$21,250,000
21Good BoysUni.$11,750,000
3NOvercomerAffirm$8,200,000
43The Lion King (2019)BV$8,150,000
52Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawUni.$8,140,000
6NReady or NotFoxS$7,550,000
74The Angry Birds Movie 2Sony$6,365,000
85Scary Stories to Tell in the DarkLGF$6,000,000
96Dora and the Lost City of GoldPar.$5,200,000
108Once Upon a Time in HollywoodSony$5,000,000

