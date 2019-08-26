Angel Has Fallen opened ahead of expectations, delivering an estimated $21.25 million.
The third film in the Fallen franchise, starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Nick Nolte, fell just short of matching its predecessor, London Has Fallen's $21.6 million. Despite posting the lowest opening weekend of the series, it's the first to debut at number one.
Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:
|1
|N
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$21,250,000
|2
|1
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$11,750,000
|3
|N
|Overcomer
|Affirm
|$8,200,000
|4
|3
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$8,150,000
|5
|2
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$8,140,000
|6
|N
|Ready or Not
|FoxS
|$7,550,000
|7
|4
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|Sony
|$6,365,000
|8
|5
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$6,000,000
|9
|6
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$5,200,000
|10
|8
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
|Sony
|$5,000,000