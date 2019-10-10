WHAM!
imdb.com

Long before he was a music icon in skintight jeans, leather jacket and designer stubble, George Michael was something else - awkward, chubby and insecure. He even went by the very unhip nickname Yog.

A loving portrait of a young, striving Michael is offered in a new book by his closest friend and former bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley. His "Wham! George Michael & Me" is part memoir, part monument to one of the biggest pop stars of the 1980s.

Ridgeley says he wrote it "to illustrate our friendship."

In the book, Ridgeley traces the rise of Wham! and key moments in the band's career.

Tags

In other news

Starbucks Special Pumpkin Latte

Starbucks Special Pumpkin Latte

If you've gotten to the point in the season where just drinking a Pumpkin Spice Latte doesn't do it for you anymore and you want to, ahem, spice things up . . . check THIS out.

Andrew Ridgeley Dishes on George Michael

Andrew Ridgeley Dishes on George Michael

Long before he was a music icon in skintight jeans, leather jacket and designer stubble, George Michael was something else - awkward, chubby and insecure. He even went by the very unhip nickname Yog.

Blimp Airbnb

Blimp Airbnb

If you've ever wanted to ride in the Goodyear Blimp . . . well, you still can't. But this may be the closest you'll ever get.

Coffee Consumption

Coffee Consumption

Have you ever met someone who drinks coffee but only, like, one cup every once in a while? 