MMMMM
food.ndtv.com

A new survey asked 2,000 Americans to name their favorite breakfast foods. And I really THOUGHT bacon would either be #1 or #2. 

But it tied for third place.

Apparently it's not even our favorite breakfast MEAT. It is MINE!

According to the results, the ten most popular breakfast foods in America right now are: Eggs . . . SAUSAGE, in second place . . . bacon and pancakes tied for third . . . toast . . . waffles . . . avocado . . . cereal . . . breakfast sandwiches . . . and bananas.

Avocado is the only item that probably wouldn't have been on the list a decade ago. Yes, the whole avocado toast boom is real. Don't ask me why. The survey also found 45% of us usually tend to SKIP breakfast.

The top three reasons for not eating breakfast are, "I'm just not hungry in the morning" . . . "I don't have time" . . . and, "I don't think breakfast is all that important."

But eating breakfast LATER in the day has gotten pretty popular.  69% of people said they occasionally eat "brinner" . . . a.k.a., "breakfast for dinner." 

(NY Post)

Tags

In other news

TV Santa Claus in Virginia

TV Santa Claus in Virginia

On Sunday morning, people living in Henrico, Virginia, discovered old TV sets on their front porches. Almost 60 homes got the vintage TVs, according to ABC News. 

Olive Garden has the Keto Cure

Olive Garden has the Keto Cure

In a move that will stun those living the carb-free Keto lifestyle, Olive Garden is giving some lucky linguini lovers the chance to win a Lifetime Pasta Pass.

New ‘Dark Crystal’ Trailer

New ‘Dark Crystal’ Trailer

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which will premiere on Netflix August 30th, takes place years before the events of Jim Henson’s original 1982 film.

Mustard Ice Cream

Mustard Ice Cream

So, Saturday is National Mustard Day. And if I'd known about that holiday . . . this is NOT the direction I would've thought it'd go.