Alicia Keys Stopped by Kimmel

Alicia Keys hit the stage at Barclays Center in New York City so she could perform her song “Show Me Love” for Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Brooklyn special.
Alicia also took some time to sit down for an interview with Jimmy and discussed her new autobiography, More Myself, as well as her recent musical career.
More Myself will be available on November 5th through Oprah Winfrey’s imprint An Oprah Book, via Macmillan’s Flatiron Books. The book has been described as “part autobiography, part narrative documentary” and Keys is refers to it as a “journey” rather than a memoir.