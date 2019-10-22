Alicia Keys Stopped by Kimmel

  • Dave Williams

Alicia Keys hit the stage at Barclays Center in New York City so she could perform her song “Show Me Love” for Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Brooklyn special.

Alicia also took some time to sit down for an interview with Jimmy and discussed her new autobiography, More Myself, as well as her recent musical career.

More Myself will be available on November 5th through Oprah Winfrey’s imprint An Oprah Book, via Macmillan’s Flatiron Books. The book has been described as “part autobiography, part narrative documentary” and Keys is refers to it as a “journey” rather than a memoir.

There are some people that actually enjoy raking leaves. Of course kids like to jump in the piles, and that's fine, I know I did as a kid too. 

If you like to celebrate all through the year then YouTube and Food Network star Hannah Hart has the perfect book for you. It's called My Drunk Kitchen Holidays! This book is a combination of a cookbook, self-help book and inspirational memoir -- with a side of comedy.

So is it fair to say the majority of us hate parking tickets? Well one city might have found an interesting way to deal with that little paper you get under your windshield wiper.

What in the world is going? I mean if something becomes a big enough trend, there will be a company is going to find a way to turn it into a sexy Halloween costume.