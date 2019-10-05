Aerosmith to be Honored

Aerosmith
An organization that helps music professionals who need financial, personal or medical assistance will honor Aerosmith as its 2020 person of the year.

MusiCares announced Friday it will recognize the four-time Grammy-winning band for its philanthropic efforts and for its impact on American music over five decades.

MusiCares and Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan says Aerosmith "has walked the walk when it comes to raising funds to impact music people in recovery."

The group has programs that include addiction recovery, senior housing, leadership activities and more. The Recording Academy established it in 1989.

Aerosmith will be honored Jan. 24, two nights before the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Last year's recipient was Dolly Parton. Fleetwood Mac was the first group to win the award in 2018.

