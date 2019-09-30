"Abominable" Climbs top #1

The DreamWorks animated adventure "Abominable" has topped the box office with an estimated $20.9 million, while the Renee Zellweger-led Judy Garland tale "Judy" got off to a sonorous start.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|1
|N
|Abominable
|Uni.
|$20,850,000
|2
|1
|Downton Abbey
|Focus
|$14,500,000
|3
|5
|Hustlers
|STX
|$11,470,000
|4
|4
|It: Chapter Two
|WB (NL)
|$10,400,000
|5
|2
|Ad Astra
|Fox
|$10,143,000
|6
|3
|Rambo: Last Blood
|LGF
|$8,575,000
|7
|N
|Judy
|RAtt.
|$3,091,417
|8
|7
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$2,010,000
|9
|6
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$1,603,000
|10
|8
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$1,535,000