A Little Too Uptight

Better late than never? New Hampshire's Department of Motor Vehicles demanded a woman turn in her vanity plate because it was deemed obscene. One problem: she's been driving around with that plate for the past 15 years.

Sea Coast Online reports that Rochester-native Wendy Auger is fighting to keep her plate on the family minivan, which reads “PB4WEGO." The phrase stands for “pee before we go,” the common parental warning before any long road trip. While the DMV claims the phrase is related to an excretory act, which is prohibited, Auger argues that the plate isn't offensive and that the state is violating her free speech.

“Who has a mom or dad or parental figure who hasn’t said that to kids before leaving the house?” Auger exclaimed.  “I’m not the type to sit here with a picket, but come on.” 

She also claims she has never received a complaint about her vanity plate. In fact, people honk and wave at her or take photos of her plate because they find it hilarious.

Auger also says online supporters claim the recall directly contradicts the state's “Live Free or Die” motto. 

Auger is just one of 92 people who received a vanity plate recall from the Granite State's DMV this year. Currently, there are 152,028 vanity plates on New Hampshire roads.

