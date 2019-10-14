Coming soon

In other news

'Jokers' Again Laughs His Way to #1

'Jokers' Again Laughs His Way to #1

Joker topped the weekend box office for the second week in a row, despite competition from three newcomers. The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman villain, delivered an estimated $55 million in its second week of release, making it the largest October second weekend ever, b…

Reese's New Christmas "Mystery Shapes"

Reese's New Christmas "Mystery Shapes"

I'm not sure it's a good marketing strategy if the best word to describe your big Christmas product is "confusing" . . . but then again, here I am talking about it, so who knows?

4 Day Work Week

4 Day Work Week

Here's yet another sign the era of the Monday through Friday, 9-to-5 job is going to be history soon enough.

Feel Good Friday: Lightning Strike

Feel Good Friday: Lightning Strike

If you haven't seen this yet, the footage is kind of nuts! A 27-year-old guy near Houston named Alex Coreas was out walking his three dogs last Thursday when he got struck by LIGHTNING. And a security camera got it on video.