LINCOLN — Young hunter education graduates are invited to test their skills in a fun, practical competition Sunday, Oct. 13 at Platte River State Park.
The Youth Hunter Education Challenge offers participants the chance to hone their shooting skills and learn more about wildlife, survival skills and hunter responsibility.
This free competition is for youth age 11 or older who have successfully completed hunter education and not yet graduated from high school. Proof of hunter education certification is required. It will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Roger G. Sykes Outdoor Heritage Education Complex.
The challenge is conducted under simulated hunting conditions to provide the best practical environment for reinforcing and testing a young hunter’s skill. It will feature archery, shotgun, muzzleloader, hunter safety trail, orienteering and a hunter responsibility exam.
A park entry permit is required. Register at OutdoorNebraska.org/OHEC. Contact Christy Christiansen at 402-471-5547 or christy.christiansen@nebraska.gov for more information.