St. John’s gearing up for service day

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk is one of nearly 9,100 Evangelical Lutheran Church in America congregations participating in “God’s work. Our hands.” Sunday, Sept. 8.
Members of St. John’s Lutheran Church will paint rooms and clean up the yard at a shelter house, help Mosaic clients pack bean soup bags for the food pantry, paint and repair at the Norfolk Rescue Mission, paint and clean at the Salvation Army and paint a room at The Zone.
Other groups will play bingo with Heritage of Bel-Air residents, help at Orphan Grain Train, care for animals at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska and work on the year-round quilt projects. Sunday School students will pack school bags for Lutheran World Relief.
Thrivent members directed their action dollars to pay for five of the projects. Church funds and individual donations covered the rest.
Team leader Carol Waggoner said organizing projects is easier when money is available: “Many organizations say they can’t use our help because they don’t have any money to pay for supplies. Finding funding provides both material and hands on help. Congregation members enjoy helping and even provide many of their own tools.”
The Rev. Randy Rasmussen, senior pastor at St. John’s, said the event serves as a reminder of what Christians are called to do.
“We love focusing on this special day of service, but it also reminds us of all the ways we are called to love our neighbors every day of the year,” he said.