Sermon summaries for July 12

Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘Forgiving as God has forgiven us”
When we find it difficult to forgive it helps to remember God’s forgiveness toward us. We all have sinned against God, yet, “God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Jesus opened God’s heart to us when he went to the cross and took away our sins. God does not give us what our sins deserve. Instead, God gave his Son what our sins deserved on the cross. “The Lord hath laid on Him the iniquity of us all.” “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus.” Jesus took our condemnation away.
Now he wants us to forgive as he forgave us. “Be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.” He wants us to be more ready to forgive than to stand in judgment of others. He wants us to have mercy on those who have sinned against us, to sympathize with them, be patient, kind, and forgiving. “Be ye therefore merciful, as your Father also is merciful.”
Do we prefer justice or mercy? It is easy to forget God’s mercy when someone sins against us. Doesn’t my enemy deserve what he has coming to him? Yet, God did not condemn us. Because of the suffering of Jesus on the cross, God forgave our sins. He continues to be merciful, patient, kind, and slow to anger. The person who wrongs us needs forgiveness, just as much as we needed God to forgive us. Therefore, “From your hearts forgive every one his brother their trespasses.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
To love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, strength and mind, is to reflect God’s mercy in responding to one’s neighbor. That mercy found its most profound expression in the “gospel that has come to you” — namely the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. That gospel mercy comes to us again today; at the font, at the altar, and from the pulpit. It is very near to you.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
What do we do with the world we live in? There is a massive opioid epidemic in our country. I just heard on the news the human trafficking is the largest it has been in human history. Iran has just stated it has missiles it will use on U.S. bases. People turn to many things to find solutions. Politics create more strife and conflict than they resolve. Science produces options but not answers.
I think this generation has come to the conclusion it is the worst it has ever been. It is not all doom, gloom and hopelessness though. There is hope and we can be part of the solution.
Jesus looks at the world and says this about it’s condition: “Behold, I say to you, lift up your eyes and look on the fields, they are ready for harvest. John 4:35. We can be peacemakers in our world, we can bring the good news of Jesus Christ that saves souls from a perverse generation. Through the Lord, we can change a person’s world. Through the Lord we can change the world, one heart at a time. “The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Therefore, beseech the Lord of the harvest to send out workers into His harvest.” Matthew 9:37-38.
Our Sunday night worship time will include a message on a comparison between Jesus and what the world has to offer.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘I don’t want to hear about it’
Let’s be honest — most of us have a tendency to hear what we want to hear when someone gives us news, especially if it’s bad news. We even make jokes about it and have a name for it — selective hearing. So when a wife is telling her husband about the conversations she had with friends that day and reminding him that he was supposed to bring home milk from the grocery store, somehow he doesn’t remember hearing that. But when the wife mentions football and beer, now he has perfect hearing.
Our sermon passage this week is from the Old Testament book of Amos. Amos is a prophet with a powerful message to bring to the people of Israel. Despite the importance of his message, though, his prophecy is ignored and he is told to leave the kingdom of Israel and return to his home in Judah.
On the one hand, it is easy to see why the people did not want to hear Amos’ message. It was a hard and difficult message, and it pointed the blame at themselves rather than someone else. But they ignored God’s message to their own peril. What lessons do we need to learn today from Amos’ prophecy?
Please join us in worshiping the one true Lord this Sunday.