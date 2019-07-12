You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Sermon summaries for July 12

Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk

‘Forgiving as God has forgiven us”

When we find it difficult to forgive it helps to remember God’s forgiveness toward us. We all have sinned against God, yet, “God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Jesus opened God’s heart to us when he went to the cross and took away our sins. God does not give us what our sins deserve. Instead, God gave his Son what our sins deserved on the cross. “The Lord hath laid on Him the iniquity of us all.” “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus.” Jesus took our condemnation away.

Now he wants us to forgive as he forgave us. “Be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.” He wants us to be more ready to forgive than to stand in judgment of others. He wants us to have mercy on those who have sinned against us, to sympathize with them, be patient, kind, and forgiving. “Be ye therefore merciful, as your Father also is merciful.”

Do we prefer justice or mercy? It is easy to forget God’s mercy when someone sins against us. Doesn’t my enemy deserve what he has coming to him? Yet, God did not condemn us. Because of the suffering of Jesus on the cross, God forgave our sins. He continues to be merciful, patient, kind, and slow to anger. The person who wrongs us needs forgiveness, just as much as we needed God to forgive us. Therefore, “From your hearts forgive every one his brother their trespasses.”

— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock

St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk

To love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, strength and mind, is to reflect God’s mercy in responding to one’s neighbor. That mercy found its most profound expression in the “gospel that has come to you” — namely the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. That gospel mercy comes to us again today; at the font, at the altar, and from the pulpit. It is very near to you.

— Randy Rasmussen, pastor

Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk

What do we do with the world we live in? There is a massive opioid epidemic in our country. I just heard on the news the human trafficking is the largest it has been in human history. Iran has just stated it has missiles it will use on U.S. bases. People turn to many things to find solutions. Politics create more strife and conflict than they resolve. Science produces options but not answers.

I think this generation has come to the conclusion it is the worst it has ever been. It is not all doom, gloom and hopelessness though. There is hope and we can be part of the solution.

Jesus looks at the world and says this about it’s condition: “Behold, I say to you, lift up your eyes and look on the fields, they are ready for harvest. John 4:35. We can be peacemakers in our world, we can bring the good news of Jesus Christ that saves souls from a perverse generation. Through the Lord, we can change a person’s world. Through the Lord we can change the world, one heart at a time. “The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Therefore, beseech the Lord of the harvest to send out workers into His harvest.” Matthew 9:37-38.

Our Sunday night worship time will include a message on a comparison between Jesus and what the world has to offer.

— Jeff Schipper, minister

First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk

‘I don’t want to hear about it’

Let’s be honest — most of us have a tendency to hear what we want to hear when someone gives us news, especially if it’s bad news. We even make jokes about it and have a name for it — selective hearing. So when a wife is telling her husband about the conversations she had with friends that day and reminding him that he was supposed to bring home milk from the grocery store, somehow he doesn’t remember hearing that. But when the wife mentions football and beer, now he has perfect hearing.

Our sermon passage this week is from the Old Testament book of Amos. Amos is a prophet with a powerful message to bring to the people of Israel. Despite the importance of his message, though, his prophecy is ignored and he is told to leave the kingdom of Israel and return to his home in Judah.

On the one hand, it is easy to see why the people did not want to hear Amos’ message. It was a hard and difficult message, and it pointed the blame at themselves rather than someone else. But they ignored God’s message to their own peril. What lessons do we need to learn today from Amos’ prophecy?

Please join us in worshiping the one true Lord this Sunday.

Tags

In other news

Churches

July 12, 2019

900 First United

Methodist Church

406 W Phillip Ave.

(402) 371-2785

www.norfolkumc.org

Saturday Worship 5:30p.m.

Sunday Worship 8:30a.m.

Sunday School 9:45a.m.

(age 2 to adult)

Sunday Worship 11:00a.m.

Wednesday Youth Group 6:30-8p.m.

Thurs. Men's Breakfast 6:55a.m.

Pastors: Neil & Bridget Gately

900 Abundant Life

Christian Center

1101 ”L“ Street • Neligh

(402) 887-5530

A Full Gospel Church

9:00 a.m. Children‘s & Adult

Sunday School

9:00 a.m. Pre-Service Prayer

10:00 a.m. Worship Service

Randy & Teresa Schutt, Pastors

www.alccneligh.com

900 Catholic Churches

www.SacredHeartNorfolk.com

SACRED HEART

200 South 5th St.

Sunday Mass 7:30am, 1pm (Spanish)

1st Sunday Only

Weekday:

Confessions (M-T-W-Th-F) 4:45pm

Mass (T-W-TH-F) 5:30pm

ST. MARY'S CHURCH

2300 W. Madison Ave.

Saturday: Confessions 4:15pm;

Mass 5:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday

Masses: 9:30am & 11:30am-bilingual

Weekday:

Masses (M-T-W-TH-F) 7:20am

Wednesday: 8:20am & 9:35am

(W-School Year Only)

900 Christ Lutheran Church

605 S. 5th St. 371-1210

www.clnorfolk.org

LCMS-Stephen Ministry congregation

Saturday Worship

Sunday Worship 8:00a.m.

Bible Class 9:30a.m.

Sun. Holy Communion 10:45a.m.

Rev. David Goehmann

900 Christ the Servant

Lutheran Church LCMC

1100 E. Benjamin Ave.

(402) 379-1775

www.christtheservantnorfolk.co m

Pastor: Steve Lund

Sunday Worship 10:00a.m.

900 firstChristian

1408 E. Benjamin (402) 371-5734

Sunday Worship 9:15 & 11 AM

firstchristiannorfolk.org

900 First Congregational

United Church of Christ

1102 Norfolk Ave.

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 371-0701

www.firstcongoucc.org

Rev. Jacqueline Perry

”No Matter Who You Are or Where You Are On Life‘s Journey, You are Welcomed Here“ Sun. 7/14 Worship at 10:15a.m. www.firstcongoucc.org

900 First Presbyterian Church

104 S. 10th Street

Norfolk, NE

(402)371-1635

9a.m. Sunday School/youth and adult; 10a.m. Worship, Fellowship Following; 2p.m. Bilingual Worship and Fellowship (Spanish)

Rev. Brian Johnson

Facebook: First Pres - Norfolk, NE

FirstPresB@ConPoint.com

www.firstpresnorfolk.com

900 Grace

Lutheran Church

416 Park Ave. Saturday: Worship Serv., 5:30p.m. Sunday: Worship Serv., 10a.m.; Adult Bible Study, 8:30a.m.; Coffee Time, 9:30a.m. Monday: Quilting 1p.m. Tuesday: Mens breakfast study, 7a.m.; Voter's Assembly, 7p.m. Wednesday: Ladies Bible Class, 10a.m.; Communion, 7p.m. Thursday: Sunday Service, CH 12 10:30a.m.

Ray Wilke

Rev. Christopher Asbury

www.gracelutherannorfolk.com

900 Heartland Baptist Church

1213 E. Phillip (402)371-6372

Adult/Youth Sun. School 9:30am Sunday Worship 10:30am heartlandchurchnorfolk.com

900 Mount Olive Lutheran

1212 S 2nd Street. Saturday: 6:30p.m. Worship Service; Sunday: Sunday School/ Bible Class 9:15a.m., 10:30a.m. Worship Service.

Pastor Robert Wiest

www.mountolivenorfolk.com

900 Norfolk Baptist Church

Independent Baptist

1001 State Hwy. 35 N, 371-7146

SUNDAY:

Sunday School 10:00 a.m.

Morning Worship 11:00 a.m.

Evening Service 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY:

Adult Bible Study 6:30 p.m.

Kid's Youth Club 6:30 p.m.

Larry Dohmen, Pastor

900 Norfolk Church of Christ

1501 N. 13th

402-371-4332

www.norfolkcofc.com

Sunday School 9:00a.m.

Worship 10:00a.m.

Sunday Evening Worship 6p.m.

Mon. Grief Share Group 3:30p.m.

Wednesday Bible School 7:00p.m.

Thursday Griefshare 7:00p.m.

Personal Bible Studies Available

Minister: Jeff Schipper.

900 Northern Heights Baptist

Southern Baptist

3000 Harvest View Drive

www.northernheightsbc.com

SS/Bible Class All Ages 9:45 a.m.

Worship 8:15 & 11:00a.m.

Iglesia Bautista Hispana 11:00 a.m.

Wed. Awana/ Youth Group 6:30 p.m.

Matthew Gilmore, Senior Pastor

Jeffrey Sours,Youth Pastor

Ed Felgate, Jr. Associate Pastor

Pastor David Martinez

Hispanic Ministries

402-371-6253

900 Our Savior Lutheran

2420 W. Omaha Avenue

402-371-9005

www.oursav.org

Worship Services

Saturday 5:30 pm Blended

Sunday 9:00 am Education Hour

9:00 am Contemporary

10:30 am Traditional

10:30 am Contemporary

Lee Weander, Pastor

Ryan Taylor, Pastor

Frank Brink, Pastor

900 Peace Evangelical Church

4 mi NE of Norfolk on Hwy. 35.

Worship Service 9:30a.m.

Communion Every Sunday

Dorcas Society 1st Thurs. 1:30 p.m.

Pastor Clark Jenkinson

(402) 649-6300

900 Seventh Day

Adventist Church

204 North 8th Street

Church at Study, for all ages.

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Worship Service at 10:50 a.m.

English & Spanish

VISITORS WELCOME

(402)371-6504

Sandro Sandoval, Pastor

www.norfolksda.com

900 St. John‘s Lutheran ELCA

13th & Benjamin Avenue

(402)371-1985

God's work. Our hands.

Stephen Ministry Congregation

Worship Saturday 5:00p.m.

Worship Sunday 8:30 & 10:15a.m.

Rev. Randy Rasmussen

www.stjohnsnorfolk.com

900 St. Paul‘s Evangelical

Lutheran Church (WELS)

North 11th St. & Georgia Ave.

371-1233 or 371-1654

www.stpls.com

Wednesday Worship/Study

Service 6:30p.m.

Saturday Worship 6:30p.m.

Sunday Worship 9:00a.m.

Sunday Bible Class 8 & 10:15a.m.

Sunday School 10:15a.m.

no Sunday school in summer months

7/14 Madison Co Fair Serv 9:30a.m.

Radio Service (94.7FM) Live

Sundays at 9:00a.m.

TV-CableOne Channel 12:

Wednesdays 9:00a.m.

ALL WELCOME!

Pastor Mark Reichert

Pastor Paul Hirsch

www.stpls.com

900 The Salvation Army

610 West Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE,

68701, (402) 379-4663.

Come Worship With Us

Sunday: 10a.m., Bilingual Serv; 11a.m., Sunday School; noon, Lunch.

Transportation available.

Captain Jesus and Major Kelli Trejo

900 Victory Road

Assembly of God

200 North Victory Road

Join Us On The Road To Victory

SUNDAY:

Prayer 8:30 a.m.

Christian Education 9:00 a.m.

Morning Worship 10:30 a.m.

Intercessors 7:45 a.m.

Bread Breakers, small groups

WEDNESDAY:

Pastor‘s Class, Adults..... 6:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Youth 6:30 p.m.

MPact-Girls/Royal Rangers-Boys..... 6:30 p.m.

www.victoryroad.org

371-6288

Mark Rose, Pastor

 

What You're Missing