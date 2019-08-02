Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘Jesus provides both bodily and spiritually’
When Jesus fed the 4,000, they had been going without food in order to hear the words of eternal life. Jesus knew how hungry they were. Yet, he also knew how hungry they were for the words of eternal life. That was their greatest need. They might go three days without food and be very hungry, weak, and tired, but they would have the Gospel and one day enjoy eternal life.
Jesus didn’t address their bodily hunger immediately. He addressed their spiritual hunger first. He spoke about sin and grace, heaven and hell, and the importance of salvation. God’s kingdom is not of this world. It is so much more important than the needs of the body. “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every Word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.” “For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost.”
Jesus said, “I have compassion on the multitude.” He did not put their bodily needs first. But he also does not let them starve. After feeding their souls with the words of eternal life, he provides food for their bodies also. The Savior knows what it feels like to hunger and suffer pain. “Surely He hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows.” He understands our needs, takes them to heart, and provides what is best for us. Scripture says to cast, “all your care upon Him; for He careth for you.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Today’s texts offer instruction and encouragement for all who are occasionally overwhelmed by the “unhappy business” of life. Jesus urges us to take care and be on guard against all kinds of greed. We who have died with Christ in holy baptism have also been raised with him and are encouraged to elevate our thinking, seeking the “things that are above.” To that end we seek the sustenance of the Lord’s supper and the encouragement of God’s word.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘Sex, drugs, rock and roll’
Think about how much things have changed in the last 50 years: Televisions, phones, automobiles have changed radically. So, you’d think that the things people do to try to make themselves happy, to find fulfillment and purpose in life would have drastically changed as well.
Over 3,000 years ago, a man set out to make himself happy. He tried hard work, building things, amassing fortunes, and the aforementioned sex, drugs, rock and roll. We try the same tired items with the same predictable results: “Every thing is vain, a chasing after the wind.” You can read all about it in Ecclesiastes 2:1-11.
Technology has changed, human beings have not. What would you give to know your purpose, your role in life? What would it mean to find your identity, your fulfillment in life? I know it sounds like a wild claim, but you can find out this Sunday and save yourself a lot of pain and disappointment. Come and worship with us this Sunday and see.
Sunday night we will focus our worship to God in song. One of the amazing things we can do to please the creator of the universe and the savior of our soul is sing to Him, “Through Him then, let us continually offer up a sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of lips that give thanks to His name,” Hebrews 13:15. Isn’t it incredible that God loves singing and considers it a sacrifice? Our singing in the church is unique, it is a cappella.
Fun fact #1: Instruments weren’t used in worship until 600 years after the church started.
Fun fact #2: Reformation leaders such as Luther, Calvin and Wesley were all diametrically opposed to instruments in the worship service.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
For our sermon scripture this week, we continue in the Gospel of Luke, where Jesus continues to offer instruction to his disciples and to large crowds. Prompted by a question from the crowd, Jesus offers up a teaching on greed.
We all know that greed is a sin. It is one of the Ten Commandments, where it is called covetousness, so we can’t really miss it. Our literature and popular culture decry greediness — we think of Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” and the sleazy executive Gordon Gekko, played by Michael Douglas in the 1980’s movie “Wall Street.” Remember what the Gekko character’s famous saying was? “Greed is good.” That statement, of course, challenges biblical morality and belief.
And yet, the desire for goods and materials in this world can tempt us. We can be drawn into a pattern of trying to acquire more and more. Then, we find ourselves trying to justify our behavior and explain that it all has a good purpose.
Jesus asks a simple question about all this acquisition: Is this what life is all about? When you leave this world, are you going to be able to take everything with you? Or is there something more fundamental in life that is so much more important than obtaining more things?
We’ll be discussing this scripture and sharing Holy Communion this Sunday. Consider yourself invited.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson