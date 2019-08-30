SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center here will host a variety of retreats through the end of September.
“From Darkness to Light: Finding God while Struggling with Cancer,” will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 14.
During this one-day retreat, Sister Ann Marie Petrylka will share her cancer journey and invite participants to reflect on their unknown journeys that lead them to the hope and joy of the new life of the resurrection.
“Biospiritual Focusing: Praying with the Whole Self” will be a one-day retreat presented on Saturday, Sept. 21, by Deborah Sheehan and Jane King
Biospiritual focusing is a way of opening the whole of one’s self — mind, body, and spirit — to a deeper connectedness with God, others and self. The retreat will be an opportunity to learn more about how gently being with what is present within an embodied self can open the door to a deeper story and to a greater sense of wholeness. This practice requires no more than a willingness to engage contemplatively with what is going on within.
“Exploring Creative Ways to Pray” will be a one-day retreat on Saturday, Sept. 21, with Glenda Dietrich Moore.
This quiet, contemplative day will awaken and celebrate the creative process through a variety of prayer forms, scripture, reflection, walking the labyrinth and hands-on expression with art materials. Participants will be invited to be playful in their prayer life while partnering their own creativity with God’s creative Spirit.
Very simple art materials — paint, collage and clay — will be used. No previous art experience is necessary. The creative prayer explorations practiced in this workshop also lend itself to be used by participants at future times and places.
“Unveiled” will be a weekend retreat for women on Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.
Mary Guynan and Tonya LeGrande-Labenz will facilitate the retreat This retreat for women of all ages will invite participants to leave everyday lives for a weekend to totally give themselves to the one who lifts the veil, removes fears and fills hearts with hope and healing.
The retreat will being at 9 a.m. Saturday and continue until after lunch on Sunday.
A program fee, as well as cost for lunch, applies to each of these events. Register at www.StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819.