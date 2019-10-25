Religion notes for Oct. 25

Harvest Party set
Westridge United Methodist Church, located at 2000 W. Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk, will host a Harvest Party on Sunday, Oct. 27. The event will begin with carnival games at 5 p.m., followed by a chili and soup feed at 6 p.m.
The public is invited.
Burger Bash
Sacred Heart Parish in Norfolk will host a Trunk or Treat and Hot Dog/Burger Bash on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Norfolk Catholic Schools campus.
The Hot Dog/Burger Bash will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the parish center south of St. Mary’s Church. The event, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Norfolk Council, will feature hot dogs, burgers, chips, drinks and fruit. A freewill donation will be accepted to benefit the March for Life pilgrims on their trip to Washington, D.C.
Pumpkin painting will take place from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the commons at Sacred Heart Elementary School. Trunk or Treating will begin at 5 p.m. in the parking lot. Children are invited to come in their costumes for the event, which is sponsored by the Life Ministry of Sacred Heart Parish.
The public is invited.
Trunk or Treat
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran School playground.
Ladies circle meets
The ladies circle at Christ Lutheran Church gathered on Oct. 17 for its monthly meeting.
Devotions from the book “Another Look at Life from the Deer Stand” was presented by the Rev. David Goehmann.
Christian Life was led by Celia Siecke and Alice Koehler. The devotion was centered around harvest time and a cup of candy corn served as an object lesson.
It was reported that there were 38 that attended the September salad bar luncheon. The upcoming Christmas luncheon was discussed; it was decided to again ask the kindergarten class to entertain the group with their program.
Suzanne Riedel presented a skit to be used for the Christmas luncheon. Various members volunteered to take part in the skit. The next meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 21.