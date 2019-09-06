Polka service funds to help flood victims

HOOPER — The seventh annual “God’s Work. Our Hands” Polka Sunday is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of rural Hooper. A combined worship service with Elim Lutheran Church-Swaburg will be held at St. Paul's beginning at 10 a.m. St. Paul's is located at 1843 County Rd. E, Hooper.
Lonnie Piitz of Brainard and several members of his Leo Lonnie Polka Band (including his daughter Suzie on piano) will again lead the music for the worship service as they have done the past several years. A combined senior choir will also sing.
The offering for the day will be directed to the Nebraska Synod—ELCA flood relief fund to help with recovery efforts for the devastating spring and summer flooding in the state.
Following the worship service, everyone is invited to stay for a pork sandwich meal catered by Becky Stromquist of Oakland. A freewill offering will be taken to help defray expenses of the day.