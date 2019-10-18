St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in rural Columbus will host its annual Oktoberfest German Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 10.
Serving will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 1:30 p.m. The menu will include bratwurst, German meatballs, Eisbeing, hot German potato salad, as well as other salads, tortes, cheesecakes and desserts.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Children under age 4 years old can eat for free.
The church is located 31 miles south of Norfolk on Highway 81 and the 4 miles east and a half mile north of the Tarnov spur.