SCHULYER — A variety of retreats are set to take place in August and September at the St. Benedict Center here.
“Stay Here and Keep Watch with Me” will take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 9-11, with internationally known musician, the Rev. Bob Dufford. During this retreat, which is based on St. Ignatius’ spiritual exercises, Dufford will use specially composed instrumental music and texts to help retreat participants enter compassionately into moments in Jesus’ life. Attendees are asked to bring their iPod, iPad, MP3 player or computer. The retreat will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and continue until after lunch on Sunday.
“The Lord is Rich in Mercy,” a weekend retreat facilitated by Joel Macul, a Benedictine prior, will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. and continue until after lunch on Sunday, Aug. 18. In this retreat, participants will listen attentively to the Psalms of Mercy so they can experience through them the concrete reality of God revealing his love. Touching the richness of the biblical word “mercy” and praying it with the Psalms, participants will find the depths of their humanity and their original self before the God whose love is without end.
“Journeying Into A Grace-Filled Third Chapter,” a retreat facilitated by life coach Nancy Hemesath, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and continue until after lunch on Sunday, Aug. 25.
Those planning for retirement and retirees are invited to explore what constitutes a full and grace-filled life in the third chapter. Hemesath will guide the process by touching on themes of grief, forgiveness, gratitude, listening and wisdom. These are the elements of a successful journey inward that create a joyous, meaningful life.
A retreat for married couples called “Gifts and Fruits: Cultivating a Spirit-Filled Marriage” will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and continue until after lunch Sunday, Sept. 8. The retreat will be facilitated by EWTN and Spirit Catholic Radio speakers Jim and Maureen Otremba from Minnesota.
Transformation happens when couples accept and live out the gifts and fruits of the Holy Spirit. During this engaging weekend, each couple will be empowered with tools and practices that will bless their marriage with new and abundant fruit. The event includes talks, personal and couple reflection time, Mass and reconciliation.
“From Inspiration to Illumination: An Introduction to The Saint John’s Bible” will be the focus of a talk given by Tim Ternes of Minnesota at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The Saint John’s Bible is the first handwritten Bible commissioned by a Benedictine monastery in more than 500 years. Through video and rich visual images, participants will be guided through the story of the stunning work of art with its 160 major illuminations.
Learn about the processes, tools, methods and materials behind the making of The Saint John’s Bible; explore several artworks through guided imagery discussions; handle vellum samples and a quill; and see large fine art reproductions of the seven volumes.
The Saint John’s Bible retreat is free, but registration costs and room and board fees apply for other retreats listed. For more information or to register, call 402-352-8819 or visit www.StBenedictCenter.com.