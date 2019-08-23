Lincoln mom chronicles godly reflections in book

When you have four babies within a six-year time span the best thing to do is hold on tight and depend on God, and that is exactly what Hannah Unger, and her husband, Shane, who is a pastor, did.
Now she is sharing her experiences with other Christian moms who are in the trenches of getting through those tough first years of motherhood.
“This isn’t a self-help book, and I don’t want to come across like I’m an expert, because I am not,” she said. “This book is really a chronicle of my constant, daily reflections from God to me and how good and faithful our heavenly father constantly is.”
Hannah’s family came to Nebraska from Iowa when she was 11 years old when her father, Rory, followed a call on his life to become a pastor. With support of Hannah’s mother, Kathryn, the couple moved with seven children to Cedar Bluffs, where they began the Candlewood Church with two other families.
Over the years, the denomination grew, and it was eventually moved to a location in Omaha and has a current membership of 450.
After high school, Hannah pursued a beauticians degree, stayed in Omaha close to her family and her church, where she was very active.
It was here that she met her future husband, Shane, who is originally from Madison.
The couple married in 2007 and both worked in secular jobs, but were still very involved at Candlewood Church, especially with its leadership and church planting teams.
In 2010, the couple’s first baby, Lincoln, was born. It was at that time that Hannah became a full-time mom.
In 2011, it was decided by the church they were being called to plant a new church in Lincoln. To help with the process, Hannah and Shane decided to move from Omaha to Lincoln. Hannah was pregnant with their second son, Braddock, and in 2013 they welcomed their third son, Mack.
After moving to Lincoln, the Lord began growing Shane’s desire to become a pastor at Candlewood, which he did in 2015, and in 2016 they welcomed their youngest son, Bishop.
Enjoying Instagram, Unger’s book actually started as daily posts on the social media site as an outlet for her day-to-day experiences as a mom in ministry with of four children under the age of 8.
“Then friends start telling me, ‘hey, you should really start a blog or think about writing a book,’ but I just thought, ‘yeah, right,’ and life went on,” she said.
Then one day, a trusted friend encouraged Hannah to really consider writing a book, and that she should spend some time in prayer about it, which she did.
During that time with God, she felt that the holy spirit was leading her to share her story.
“So I just started writing things down that I felt God was impressing upon me, and that is how it started,” she said. “Eventually, around December of 2018, I had enough for a book.”
With advice from a former teacher who had experience with book publishing, and direction from a book editor, Hannah decided to self-publish the book, which meant making all of the arrangements needed to prepare the book for print, getting it printed and onto the market.
The process took four months, with the book, “White-Knuckled Mothering: Grasping onto Biblical Truth Through the Little Years” became available for purchase in April.
Hannah said she is grateful the book is out and is taking a much needed break from writing, saying the biggest challenge with producing the book was finding time to write and balance everything else in her life. The most rewarding aspect of writing the book was the deepening of her relationship with God as she intently listened to him speak truth to her daily and in every situation.
The book should resonate with Christian moms with children who are newborn to around 8-years-old and who already have a relationship with Jesus, she said.
However, she said the book could potentially be used as an evangelizing tool for non-Christian moms, if they were open to the holy spirit’s nudging in their lives.
Hannah said the book is selling well and she has gotten some really good feedback from those who have purchased the book. She also said she is willing to speak about the book for any group that would be interested.
For more information, email Hannah at hannahunger1@gmail.com.