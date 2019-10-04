With the recent clustering of seven parishes in Cedar and Knox counties, the 2019 Life Chain for the area will stretch from the extreme western boundaries to the eastern border of the grouping at two points on Highway 12.
Life Chains are a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life individuals standing and praying for the nation and for an end to abortion. It is considered a visual statement of solidarity by the Christian community that abortion kills children and that the church supports the sanctity of life from the moment of conception to natural death.
St. Rose of Lima in Crofton will be the western edge and Holy Family of Cedar County will be the eastern part of the parish family for the prayer event.
The local Life Chain is set for Sunday, Oct. 6, with back-to-back times: St. Rose in Crofton will pray on the parish grounds along Highway 12 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (with signs available for pick up at the rectory garage); Holy Family of Cedar County will stand in prayer north of Bow Valley ,also on Highway 12, 1.5 miles east of Highway 57, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
In 2018, nearly 50 Life Chains were held in Nebraska with over 1,530 cities and towns holding prayer services in the United States all on the same day.
The two respect life groups of the parishes — Holy Family of Cedar County and St. Rose of Lima/Crofton — are inviting the general public, as well as friends, neighbors and fellow parishioners of the seven “clustered” parishes to stand with thousands of Pro-Lifers throughout the U.S all on the same day. The parishes included in the grouping are: Holy Family (Ss. Peter and Paul/Bow Valley, Immaculate Conception/St. Helena, Sacred Heart/Wynot/St. James); All Saints (St. Boniface/Menominee, St. Joseph/Constance, St. John the Baptist/Fordyce); and St. Rose of Lima in Crofton.
The Chain, held in conjunction with Respect Life Month, will be held rain or shine and signs will be provided at the two sites. Planners for the event are asking participants to bring the entire family. Water, lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers are welcome.