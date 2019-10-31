Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave., Norfolk, will meet in room 14 starting at 5 p.m. on  Nov. 12, 19, 26 for grief share. For more information contact Dave Pobanz at 402-649-5591.

Grief share

Religion notes for Oct. 25

Harvest Party set at Westridge United Methodist Church; Norfolk Sacred Heart Parish to host burger bash; Trunk or Treat at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; Christ Lutheran Church ladies circle meets. 

Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk performed a "Blessing of the Animals" in the Westridge Garden on Oct. 6.