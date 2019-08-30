Grants available for flood relief

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska recently announced grant opportunities for individuals and families affected by the March floods to help alleviate some of their unmet needs and expenses.
“We are keeping everyone in our prayers and sincerely hope these grants can help provide some peace and stability,” said the Rev. Justin Fulton, Catholic Social Services executive director.
The organization is distributing grant dollars to families and individuals who lost significant amounts and have unmet needs. Applicants would need to complete an application which would be reviewed by a vetting panel of volunteer professionals. Grants would then be awarded depending upon need and severity. Grant applications are available online at www.cssisus.org/floodrelief.
Catholic Social Services has provided nearly $250,000 worth of aid in flood relief to communities affected by the March floods.
“We thank all of our generous parishioners, donors and benefactors who have shown their compassion for those Nebraskans dealing with the floods. And we admire the perseverance and resilience shown in communities throughout Nebraska,” Fulton said. “We see the Gospel at work here. In the midst of confusion, chaos, and displacement hope, light, and love shine forth.”
More information can be found at www.cssisus.org.