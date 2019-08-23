The Rev. Russ Sommerfeld, formerly of Norfolk, recently was drawn to serve as interim president of Concordia University in Seward.
The Nebraska Board of Regents named Sommerfeld, an assistant professor of theology at the school, to serve the role at its Aug. 2 meeting. He will fill the spot that will be vacated by the Rev. Dr. Brian Friedrich, effective Jan. 1, 2020, and will serve in that capacity as the search is conducted for the university’s 11th president.
“The university is truly blessed to have Rev. Sommerfeld agree to serve as interim president starting in January,” said Stuart Bartruff, chairman-elect of the board of regents. “Russ has a passion for witnessing Christ that has informed his teaching at Concordia, his leadership of the Nebraska District and his time in the parish. That passion and the breadth of his experience will serve Concordia well during this tenure and the Board of Regents looks forward to working with Russ as the Concordia community faithfully lives out its important mission to provide a Christ-centered education.”
Sommerfeld joined Concordia’s faculty in 2015 after serving 12 years as president of the Nebraska District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. Before leading the district, Sommerfeld served as a pastor at congregations in Nebraska and Kansas for 23 years.