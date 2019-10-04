SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center here has scheduled a variety of faith-enriching events to take place in the fall.
“Holiness is Contagious” will be presented beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and concluding after lunch on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Facilitated by Monsignor Andrea Vaccari of Brooklyn, N.Y., Mary Jane Tynan and a team of pro-sanctity members, this retreat will help participants learn from those who have gone before what makes a saint irresistible. In this retreat, participants will walk in the footsteps of the saints.
A retreat set for Saturday, Oct. 26, will focus on gratitude.
Brother Tobias Dammert will facilitate the retreat that examines how, in spite of every day challenges in one’s personal journey, the struggles of life are stepping stones to encounter God’s faithfulness that fills the heart with gratitude.
In selected scripture passages, especially Psalm 23, participants will focus on their journey. The day includes time for reflection, journaling and sharing.
“St. Hildegard of Bingen and Julian of Norwich: Mystical Guides for the Spiritual Journey” will be a topic of a retreat set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and continue until after lunch on Sunday, Nov. 17.
This is a retreat with Anthony Lilles of Camarillo, Calif., and Kris McGregor of Omaha where participants will learn from the lives and teachings of the great mystics St. Hildegard of Bingen and Julian of Norwich.
The sessions consist of initial lecture, individual silent reading of selected texts from the saints, small-group discussion and big group sharing.
Mass will be celebrated daily, and reconciliation, as well as times of Eucharistic adoration, also will be available.
Fees for these retreats, as well as room and board, may apply. Register by calling 402-352-8819 or visiting www.StBenedictCenter.com.